Moser suspended 2 games for actions in Lightning game

Defenseman banned for roughing Panthers forward Boqvist

J.J. Moser suspended two games for boarding

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Florida Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist during NHL Preseason Game No. 99 in Florida on Saturday, Oct. 4, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 13:52 of the first period. Moser was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Moser will forfeit $35,156.26. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

