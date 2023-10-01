Latest News

NHL preseason results September 30

Flames assistant GM Snow dies of ALS at 42

Crosby embraces Nova Scotia homecoming with Penguins 

Blackhawks' Savoie taken off ice on stretcher

Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Hockeyville: Mi'kmaq First Nation welcomes NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Conor Timmins out for Maple Leafs

Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger

Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

Robertson brothers host clinic for military kids

Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st with Ottawa

Nashville Predators 2023-24 season preview

Peter Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting

New York Rangers 2023-24 Season Preview

Eiserman could be 1st pick of 2024 NHL Draft 

Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Islanders 5, Rangers 3

The New York Islanders held off the New York Rangers for a 5-3 win at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday.

Cal Clutterbuck and Anders Lee each had a goal and an assist, and Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves for the Islanders.

Brennan Othmann, Barclay Goodrow, and Will Cuylle scored in the third period for the Rangers. Jonathan Quick allowed four goals on 25 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Dylan Garand, who saved all seven shots he faced.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 7:07 of the first period.

Brock Nelson made it 2-0 at 9:37. Artemi Panarin turned the puck over to Hudson Fasching, who left the puck for Nelson with a between-the-legs pass.

Bo Horvat extended the lead to 3-0 at 17:11 on a wraparound, and Clutterbuck pushed it to 4-0 at 10:44 of the second period.

Othmann scored his second goal of the preseason to make it 4-1 at 5:07 of the third period.

Goodrow got the Rangers to within 4-2 at 16:22, and Cuylle cut it to 4-3 with 50 seconds remaining.

However, Lee scored an empty-net goal with eight seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.