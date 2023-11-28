Hynes to coach 1st game with Wild after Evason fired

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- John Hynes believes the Minnesota Wild are a better team than they've performed.

Hynes, who was hired by Minnesota on Monday, will make his coaching debut with the Wild when they host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSMW) and attempt to end a seven-game losing streak (0-5-2).

He replaces Dean Evason, who was fired after a 5-10-4 start for Minnesota. Assistant coach Bob Woods was also fired.

"I think when you come into these situations, the team's hurt in certain ways, whether that's individual player's confidence, whether it's belief and execution of what you want to do," Hynes said. "I think you have to come in and first and foremost, it's important to get to know the players; it's on the fly. I believe when you come into this situation, everybody's hurting. It's a tough situation for the coaching staff, the training staff, particularly the players, so I think it's important to really come in and connect with those guys."

Evason, 59, was 147-77-26 in five seasons since replacing Bruce Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020. He was 8-15 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, qualifying each of his four previous seasons, but Minnesota never advanced past the first round.

The Wild rank last on the penalty kill (66.7 percent) and 31st in goals against per game (3.95), ahead of only the San Jose Sharks (4.00).

On Nov. 12, Minnesota lost 8-3 at home to the Dallas Stars, giving up five power-play goals and two short-handed.

"Losses pile up, this is what happens," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said Tuesday. "Unfortunately, there are coaches that have to take that fall on the knife for players like us. It's not fair, but at the same time, it's a wake-up call — and we've had enough of these this year to understand what's needed and we need to get out of it. It's playing simple. It's on us."

Hynes guided Nashville to the playoffs during his first three seasons and was 134-95-18 after replacing Peter Laviolette on Jan. 7, 2020. He was fired as New Jersey Devils coach Dec. 3, 2019, one season after taking them to the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12. He is 284-255-63 in 602 regular-season games and 4-15 in 19 playoff games.