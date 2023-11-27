Latest News

Evason fired as Wild coach, no replacement named

Minnesota has lost 7 in row, 31st in goals-against per game

dean evason fired from MIN

© David Berding/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Dean Evason was fired as coach of the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

The Wild (5-10-4) have lost seven in a row (0-5-2) following a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Assistant coach Bob Woods was also relieved of his duties.

"I think frustration is turning to anger -- I hope they are as angry as we are," Evason said after a 4-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. "What makes me mad is we’re making the same mistakes, and the same guys are not pulling their weight. Most night, our mistakes don't give us a true chance of winning the hockey game."

No replacement was named at the time of the firing. Minnesota is home against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSMW).

“Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as head coach of our team,” general manager Bill Guerin said. “I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization.

“I would also like to thank Bob for his hard work during his time as an assistant coach with the Wild. I wish Dean, Bob and their families all the best in the future.”

The Wild are 31st in goals-against per game this season (3.95) ahead of only the San Jose Sharks (4.14), and last in penalty-killing percentage (66.7). They're seventh in the Central Division, two points ahead of the last-place Chicago Blackhawks.

"Seven in a row is unacceptable, especially with this group of guys," Minnesota forward Pat Maroon said after the loss Sunday. "We should be [angered] right now and we should be [angered] when we play the next game.

"We need to understand what is at stake here. We're losing points by the sack."

Evason, 59, was 147-77-26 in five seasons since replacing Bruce Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020. He was 8-15 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, qualifying each of his four previous seasons, but Minnesota never advanced past the first round. On Nov. 12, the Wild lost 8-3 at home to the Dallas Stars, giving up five power-play goals and two short-handed.

"If you're honest with yourself and accountable, which most athletes are, you look in the mirror and you go 'Yeah, it's not good enough.' So, hopefully we all do that," Evason said after the game. "Our group is still our group. We know how they, we, can play and we will get to it."

NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report