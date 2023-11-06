Quinn Hughes leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – QUINN HUGHES, D, VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Hughes led the NHL with seven assists and eight points in three games (1-7—8) to propel the Canucks (8-2-1, 17 points) to a perfect week as they extended their point streak to seven contests dating to Oct. 21 (6-0-1). Hughes registered his 14th career three-assist performance – and second of the season (also Oct. 11 vs. EDM: 0-3—3) – in a 5-2 victory against the Nashville Predators Oct. 31. He then collected 1-4—5 in a 10-1 triumph over the San Jose Sharks Nov. 2 to help Vancouver post its eighth double-digit goal total in franchise history and first since March 1, 1992 vs. CGY (11-0 W). In doing so, Hughes joined Jeff Brown (0-5—5 on Feb. 20, 1995 vs. LAK) as the second defenseman in Canucks history to record a five-point game and became the first blueliner from any team with such a performance since Jan. 7, 2023 (Rasmus Dahlin: 2-3—5 w/ BUF). He finished the week with 25:23 of ice time and a +1 rating in a 2-0 win versus the Dallas Stars Nov. 4. The 24-year-old Hughes, the seventh overall pick from the 2018 NHL Draft, paces defensemen with 4-12—16 and leads the entire League (forwards and blueliners) with a +14 rating through 11 total appearances this season. Only 10 defensemen in NHL history have accumulated more points than Hughes (30-227—257) through their first 294 career games, a list topped by Bobby Orr (96-233—329).