Quinn Hughes leads 3 Stars of the Week

Latest News

Lightning hoping Vasilevskiy returns before December

Lightning hoping Vasilevskiy can return before December
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Andersen evaluated for undisclosed medical issue

Andersen getting evaluated for medical issue with Hurricanes
On Tap: Matthews tries to maintain torrid scoring pace

NHL On Tap: Matthews tries to maintain torrid scoring pace for Maple Leafs
Women in Hockey Columbus Blue Jackets Andee Cochren

Women in Hockey: Andee Cochren
Connor Bedard watch November 6 to November 12

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick has big 1st month; to go head-to-head with Stamkos
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19

NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality' during Jack Hughes' absence
Ducks score 4 in 3rd, end Golden Knights' point streak at 12

Ducks score 4 in 3rd, end Golden Knights' point streak at 12
Pierre Lacroix to enter Hockey Hall of Fame as Builder

Lacroix passion, commitment to winning led to Hall of Fame
Lacroix character, dedication led to Hall honor, son says

Lacroix character, dedication to family, players led to Hall of Fame, son says
Laila Edwards to make history for US women's national team

Color of Hockey: Edwards 1st Black player for U.S. women's national team
Blackhawks Bedard Coyotes Cooley among best rookies in Central 

Rookie Watch: Bedard, Cooley among best in Central Division
NHL national television schedule for week of November 6-12

22 games to be nationally televised this week
Devils win 1st game without Jack Hughes against Blackhawks

Devils win 1st game without Jack Hughes against Blackhawks
Flames Andrew Mangiapane suspended one game

Mangiapane suspended 1 game for actions in Flames game

Quinn Hughes leads 3 Stars of the Week

Canucks defenseman, Kings goalie Talbot, Ducks forward McTavish

3-Stars-Week-04_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

FIRST STAR – QUINN HUGHES, D, VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Hughes led the NHL with seven assists and eight points in three games (1-7—8) to propel the Canucks (8-2-1, 17 points) to a perfect week as they extended their point streak to seven contests dating to Oct. 21 (6-0-1). Hughes registered his 14th career three-assist performance – and second of the season (also Oct. 11 vs. EDM: 0-3—3) – in a 5-2 victory against the Nashville Predators Oct. 31. He then collected 1-4—5 in a 10-1 triumph over the San Jose Sharks Nov. 2 to help Vancouver post its eighth double-digit goal total in franchise history and first since March 1, 1992 vs. CGY (11-0 W). In doing so, Hughes joined Jeff Brown (0-5—5 on Feb. 20, 1995 vs. LAK) as the second defenseman in Canucks history to record a five-point game and became the first blueliner from any team with such a performance since Jan. 7, 2023 (Rasmus Dahlin: 2-3—5 w/ BUF). He finished the week with 25:23 of ice time and a +1 rating in a 2-0 win versus the Dallas Stars Nov. 4. The 24-year-old Hughes, the seventh overall pick from the 2018 NHL Draft, paces defensemen with 4-12—16 and leads the entire League (forwards and blueliners) with a +14 rating through 11 total appearances this season. Only 10 defensemen in NHL history have accumulated more points than Hughes (30-227—257) through their first 294 career games, a list topped by Bobby Orr (96-233—329).

VAN@SJS: Hughes increases Canucks' lead in 1st

SECOND STAR – CAM TALBOT, G, LOS ANGELES KINGS

Talbot turned aside 77 of the 80 shots he faced, compiling a 3-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average, .963 save percentage and one shutout to backstop the Kings (7-2-2, 16 points) to a perfect week as they stretched their point streak to six games dating to Oct. 24 (5-0-1). He made 29 saves, including 24 across the second and third periods, in a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Oct. 31. Talbot then defeated two of his former teams, denying 24 of 26 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators Nov. 2 and earning his 29th career shutout – and first with Los Angeles – with another 24 saves in a 5-0 triumph versus the Philadelphia Flyers Nov. 4. The 36-year-old Talbot, who signed with the Kings in July, shares the League lead with six wins and ranks fourth overall with 229 saves through nine total appearances this season (6-2-1, 2.14 GAA, .923 SV%, 1 SO). That record includes an active five-game point streak dating to Oct. 27 (4-0-1, 1.42 GAA, .945 SV%, 1 SO).

LAK@PHI: Talbot records his 29th career shutout

THIRD STAR – MASON McTAVISH, C, ANAHEIM DUCKS

McTavish registered 3-2—5 in three outings – including points on all three of Anaheim’s decisive goals – to help the Ducks (7-4-0, 14 points) rally from third-period deficits in each contest to extend their winning streak to six games dating to Oct. 24. He posted 2-1—3, highlighted by the game-winning, shorthanded goal with 12.8 seconds remaining in regulation, in a 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins Oct. 30. McTavish then collected the lone assist on Troy Terry’s overtime winner in a 4-3 triumph versus the Arizona Coyotes Nov. 1. He capped the week with the decisive goal – in his 100th NHL game – as Anaheim overcame a 2-0 third-period deficit for a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Nov. 5, handing the reigning Stanley Cup champions their first regulation loss of the season. The 20-year-old McTavish, who paces the Ducks with 6-7—13 through 11 total contests in 2023-24, shares the League lead with three game-winning goals this season.

ANA@PIT: McTavish gives Ducks a 4-3 lead late in 3rd with SHG