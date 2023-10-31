Heritage Classic in Edmonton a thrill for NHL Power Player Miranda Backus

Miranda Backus, a member of the 2023-24 class of NHL Power Players, attended the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, and here, the 17-year-old from Calgary writes about her experience for NHL.com:

As a member of the NHL Power Players, I had the opportunity to attend the 2023 Heritage Classic in Edmonton, Alberta. The event started Friday afternoon at the WestJet Fan Park, a free fan event located in downtown's Ice District, that was open to the public for two days. At the park, fans were able to explore different booths organized by some of the event's sponsors and partners of the NHL. Whether I was playing air hockey on tables made completely of ice at the Canadian Tire tent or grabbing a cup of coffee at the Tim Hortons trailer, the atmosphere was always welcoming and energizing. There were multiple interactive games and challenges set up throughout the park that attracted masses of hockey fans from across the province.

Although there was a windy chill Saturday, fans still rallied early to get a chance to meet some Oilers players and check out the park. Us Albertans didn't let the cold get in our way of enjoying this remarkable opportunity. I had the chance to meet Zach Hyman, a long-time favorite player of mine, before continuing to tour the park. Having some of the current and retired players out at the event with the fans definitely made it more memorable for everyone. Another highlight of the fan park was, of course, seeing the Stanley Cup. I learned a lot about the history of the Cup from the Hockey Hall of Fame Cup Keeper who was onsite, and even saw the inscription in the bowl from the 1907 ECAHA championship.

The temperature let up a little on Sunday to create a great environment for fans and players alike. Before the game, me and the other Power Players were taken down to the field to watch the teams warm up. Seeing the players up close is always cool, but I thoroughly enjoyed being able to see all the effort that goes in behind the scenes to make these events happen. Camera crews were running around, at least 10 equipment managers were preparing for the game, and there were tons of officials working to get everything arranged in time. It's not as easy to catch all the behind-the-scenes action for regular games, but how much work goes into a game was clearly showcased when I was right down at the ice with them.