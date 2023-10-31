Latest News

On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend

McAvoy of Bruins to have Player Safety hearing 

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

O'Reilly 'so lucky' to play 1,000th NHL game tonight

Carcone scores first NHL hat trick, Coyotes ease past Blackhawks

Golden Knights win in shootout, point streak at 10

Duchene scores 1st for Stars, who defeat Blue Jackets

Pandolfo talks life as BU coach, Celebrini in Q&A

Coaches Room NHL Season first 10-20 games about process

Nylander can set Maple Leafs record against Kings

Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets

Teravainen scores late in 3rd, Hurricanes edge Flyers

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders

McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT

McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks game

Heritage Classic in Edmonton a thrill for NHL Power Player Miranda Backus

17-year-old from Calgary enjoys fan fest, practice, outdoor game between Oilers, Flames

Miranda_Backus_Power-Player_2023HC
By Miranda Backus / NHL Power Players

Miranda Backus, a member of the 2023-24 class of NHL Power Players, attended the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, and here, the 17-year-old from Calgary writes about her experience for NHL.com:

As a member of the NHL Power Players, I had the opportunity to attend the 2023 Heritage Classic in Edmonton, Alberta. The event started Friday afternoon at the WestJet Fan Park, a free fan event located in downtown's Ice District, that was open to the public for two days. At the park, fans were able to explore different booths organized by some of the event's sponsors and partners of the NHL. Whether I was playing air hockey on tables made completely of ice at the Canadian Tire tent or grabbing a cup of coffee at the Tim Hortons trailer, the atmosphere was always welcoming and energizing. There were multiple interactive games and challenges set up throughout the park that attracted masses of hockey fans from across the province.

Although there was a windy chill Saturday, fans still rallied early to get a chance to meet some Oilers players and check out the park. Us Albertans didn't let the cold get in our way of enjoying this remarkable opportunity. I had the chance to meet Zach Hyman, a long-time favorite player of mine, before continuing to tour the park. Having some of the current and retired players out at the event with the fans definitely made it more memorable for everyone. Another highlight of the fan park was, of course, seeing the Stanley Cup. I learned a lot about the history of the Cup from the Hockey Hall of Fame Cup Keeper who was onsite, and even saw the inscription in the bowl from the 1907 ECAHA championship.

The temperature let up a little on Sunday to create a great environment for fans and players alike. Before the game, me and the other Power Players were taken down to the field to watch the teams warm up. Seeing the players up close is always cool, but I thoroughly enjoyed being able to see all the effort that goes in behind the scenes to make these events happen. Camera crews were running around, at least 10 equipment managers were preparing for the game, and there were tons of officials working to get everything arranged in time. It's not as easy to catch all the behind-the-scenes action for regular games, but how much work goes into a game was clearly showcased when I was right down at the ice with them.

All the sights and sounds from the Heritage Classic

Being on the field was an unreal experience that I will never forget. I would look up and see the thousands of fans moving around the stands, and think to myself, 'wow, all of these people are here for a hockey game!' It's thrilling to see the dedication and impact of the fans from down on the field. Despite all differences, over 55,000 people gathered to watch a hockey game and support their teams. It's inspiring to see such a strong community emerge from a sport. I loved seeing both the camaraderie and the rivalry of all the fans in one place. The Oilers and Flames fans would tease each other, and strangers were cheering together and hugging as if they've been friends for years.

The matchup being the Battle of Alberta was very special and certainly charged the crowd even more. As a Calgarian, seeing the rivalry take on this big of a stage was incredible. The Battle of Alberta is always electric, so being able to experience it in so much detail was unbelievable.

The game did not disappoint and was just as intense as Edmonton vs. Calgary always is. The energy brought forth from the fans in these types of events surely transfers to the athletes to make it an exhilarating game. With Connor McDavid back from injury and the Flames hoping to end their losing streak, both teams were playing with newfound energy. Being the 20th anniversary of the first Heritage Classic, which was also hosted by Edmonton, the fans and players were looking for their teams to come by this historic win. In the end, Edmonton pulled it off with an outstanding 5-2 victory over Calgary.

Miranda_Backus_Power-Player_2023HC_BOA-sign