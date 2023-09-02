Zadina healthy, excited for fresh start with Sharks

"It just didn't go the way that I guess we both wanted," Zadina said. "Going as a kid into that rebuild situation didn't help much as well. It just didn't work out. I got hurt almost every single season. Not playing a full season and just being out of the lineup and trying to get back into the lineup after injuries, that's pretty hard, and it kept adding up each season, and last season was the worst one. I just said that I didn't know what's going to be the next season if I stay."