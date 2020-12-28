Hallmark movie features fictional member of Rangers rehabbing with ballet
'Taking A Shot at Love' debuts on Jan. 2, stars Luke Macfarlane, Alexa PenaVegaby Dan O'Leary @DanOLeary25 / NHL.com Staff Writer
It's a warm tale told in a cold setting.
Hallmark Movie Channel's "Taking A Shot at Love" will debut on Jan. 2 and stars Luke Macfarlane as a fictional member of the New York Rangers.
It's your basic boy-meets-girl-after-suffering-nagging-injury-playing-professional-hockey-using-ballet-to-rehab plot. But don't take our word for it. Watch the preview.
Macfarlane plays Ryan. His character is injured and rehabs with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the Rangers AHL affiliate. While there, he meets Jenna, a ballet teacher played by Alexa PenaVega.
Ryan participates in Jenna's ballet class for children, they go ice skating a few times and presumably fall in love.
But, we will all have to wait and see if that presumption becomes reality. Set your DVR accordingly.