Hallmark movie features fictional member of Rangers rehabbing with ballet

Hallmark Movie Channel's "Taking A Shot at Love" will debut on Jan. 2 and stars Luke Macfarlane as a fictional member of the New York Rangers.

It's your basic boy-meets-girl-after-suffering-nagging-injury-playing-professional-hockey-using-ballet-to-rehab plot. But don't take our word for it. Watch the preview.

Taking a Shot at Love

Macfarlane plays Ryan. His character is injured and rehabs with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the Rangers AHL affiliate. While there, he meets Jenna, a ballet teacher played by Alexa PenaVega.

Ryan participates in Jenna's ballet class for children, they go ice skating a few times and presumably fall in love.

But, we will all have to wait and see if that presumption becomes reality. Set your DVR accordingly.