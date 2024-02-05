McDonald, Hall of Fame forward, recovering after cardiac event

Lanny McDonald said he is recovering in a hospital after having a cardiac event at the Calgary International Airport on Sunday, according to a post on his Instagram page .

The Hockey Hall of Fame forward said he was returning from the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto when two nurses jumped into action while passing by to catch their own flights.

"I owe them my life," he said.

The 70-year-old thanked the nurses, Calgary first responders and WestJet.

"I wish I could thank you all personally, as I know there were so many involved," he said. "They provided the highest degree of support, kindness and professionalism, and I am humbled to have been the recipient of their speed and expertise. Now here at the hospital, the amazing care continues, each nurse and doctor better than the next."

McDonald played 16 seasons in the NHL from 1973-89. The first-round pick (No. 4) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1973 NHL Draft had 1,006 points (500 goals, 506 assists) in 1,111 games for Toronto, Colorado Rockies and Calgary Flames. He was co-captain with Jim Peplinski of the Flames' 1989 Stanley Cup championship team and scored the Cup-clinching goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to defeat the Montreal Canadiens in the best-of-7 series.

The Flames retired McDonald's No. 9 on March 17, 1990, the first player to receive the honor since they joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames for the 1972-73 season. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame with the Class of 1992, named to the Order of Canada on March 9, 2022, and has been a Stanley Cup trustee since Aug. 3.

"Our gratitude and love goes out to all of the medical professionals who helped Lanny and continue to provide care for our friend!" the Calgary Flames Alumni posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.