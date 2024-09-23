Guy Gaudreau serves as guest coach at Flyers practice

Guy Gaudreau, the father of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, served as a guest coach at Philadelphia Flyers training camp in Voorhees, New Jersey, on Monday.

Gaudreau was there at the invitation of Flyers coach John Tortorella.

Johnny, a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Matthew, a former pro hockey player, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey, about 30 miles southwest of the Flyers' practice facility.

Guy Gaudreau is a longtime former hockey coach who coached his sons at Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, New Jersey, and Gloucester Catholic High School.

"He's a coach and he's done some great work with some of the youth out here," Tortorella said. "I figured it's perfect to get him in with us. He was hesitant at first and we let him go at his timetable. I think it worked out really well today."

That included banging his stick on the boards and criticizing how Tortorella was running practice.

"He's giving me [grief] that I was yelling at the players to skate harder," Tortorella said. "'You've only got three lines out here how much harder can they go?' So, he's paying attention. It was good."

The players spent time talking to Gaudreau on the ice and all shook his hand after practice ended.