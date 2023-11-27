Howe hailed, heckled for scoring 600th NHL goal 58 years ago

MONTREAL -- "They're honest people here," Gordie Howe was saying in the Detroit Red Wings' dressing room inside the Montreal Forum. "They like the big plays, but they boo your pants off when they think you deserve it."

On Nov. 27, 1965, Mr. Hockey was hailed and heckled in equal measure. Cheered for his milestone 600th regular-season NHL goal at 16:10 of the third period, Howe was jeered two minutes and 26 seconds later -- his next shift -- after a scuffle along the boards with J.C. Tremblay left the veteran defenseman crumpled with a fractured cheekbone.

With Howe's historic goal, Forum ice was littered with rubber galoshes and game programs in celebration for a man Montreal Canadiens fans respected as one of hockey's greatest talents. A similar shower of debris that would follow from the crowd of 14,956, Tremblay headed off for surgery, wasn't quite as friendly.

"Did you ever see a guy turn from a hero to a bum so fast?" Canadiens goalie Gump Worsley mentioned following his team's 3-2 victory.