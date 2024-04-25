Golden Knights head home to ‘hardest place to play in League’ with 2 road wins

DALLAS -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar smiled when asked what he looked forward to when they return home for their first playoff game at T-Mobile Arena as defending Stanley Cup champions following their 3-1 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round.
“The fan base,” Kolesar said. “It's the best. You saw it, you know, voted the hardest place to play in League.”
The Golden Knights return to Las Vegas with a 2-0 series lead against the Stars. They got timely goals and played another defensively sound game, limiting Dallas to 10 shots over the final two periods and holding them without a shot on goal in the final 6:45 of the third period.
“The veteran group we have, I think it just shows, we know how to win,” said Logan Thompson, who made 20 saves Wednesday. “We've done it all year. We did last year. That's just the experience of our group coming through and just shutting them down and keeping me outside and making my life a lot easier.”