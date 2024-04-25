Golden Knights defeat Stars in Game 2, extend Western 1st Round lead

“I think we expected them to come out and push hard that first 5-10 minutes, and they did,” Eichel said. “They were physical, played hard, they had some chances. [Logan Thompson] made some big stops for us. That’s a very desperate hockey team and a very good one. They gave us all we could handle.”

Noah Hanifin also scored for Vegas, which is the second wild card from the West. Logan Thompson made 20 saves.

“The veteran group we have, losing [Nicolas Hague] was unfortunate but we can just plug [Alec Martinez] back in there, just shows we know how to win,” Thompson said. “We’ve done it all year. We did it last year. That’s just the experience of our group coming through. Just shutting them down and keeping them to the outside, making my life a lot easier.”

Jason Robertson scored, and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for Dallas, which is the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

“They’re the Stanley Cup champions, they’ve got everyone figured out. They figured out everyone last year too, so we’re not alone in that boat,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “I thought Game 1 we probably deserved better, but you have to find a way to win that game. Tonight, the margin is [thin], it’s a 1-1 game most of the game. They found a way to win both those games.”