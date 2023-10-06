Latest News

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Coyotes' Tourigny evolves, clicks with players

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Paul Cotter scored the last of four straight goals with 1:17 remaining in the third period for the Vegas Golden Knights, who rallied to defeat the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cotter gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead on a snap shot after they trailed 3-0 in the second period.

Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and Alex Pietrangelo had two assists for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson made 31 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon, Ryan Johansen and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalanche, who finished the preseason 2-4-0. Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves, and Cale Makar and Jonathan Drouin each had two assists.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 3-0 lead on the power play at 7:04 of the second, but Roy cut it to 3-1 at 8:48.

Dorofeyev made it 3-2 at 5:58 of the third on a wrist shot before Marchessault tied it 3-3 at 12:03.

Johansen put the Avalanche ahead 1-0 at 1:57 of the first period, scoring a power-play goal on a rebound.

Nichushkin extended it 2-0 at 10:51.