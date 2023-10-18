GM wants Canadiens players to ‘chart their own path’ 

MONTREAL – Twenty-four Stanley Cup championship banners hang above Bell Centre ice, among 15 retired-number banners celebrating the 18 Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famers who wore them with great distinction.

On Saturday, the Canadiens played their 106th NHL home opener, a 3-2 victory against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks. They followed that with a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and end a three-game homestand Saturday against the Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET, TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT).

The entertaining home opener followed a curtain-raising ceremony that, by Canadiens standards, was understated and more simmer than sizzle. The relatively modest presentation of staff and players and a toned-down focus on the past was further illustration of this team’s change in culture.