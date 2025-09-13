Goodenow, former NHLPA executive director, dies at 72

Bob Goodenow, who was the second executive director of the NHL Players' Association, died on Saturday. He was 72.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement on Goodenow's passing:

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Bob Goodenow, a hockey man to his core who was a captain of the team at Harvard and played professionally in the IHL before serving as a player agent and as Executive Director of the NHL Players' Association for 14 years.

"Bob was a skilled attorney and tenacious advocate for the players he represented as an agent and as the head of the Players' Association. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Wendy, their three children, Joe, Katharine and Kerry, and his many friends and admirers throughout hockey."

Goodenow joined the NHLPA as deputy executive director in 1990 and succeeded Alan Eagleson as executive director in 1992, remaining in the position through 2005.

The NHLPA released a statement on Goodenow's passing:

"Bob was an exceptionally influential leader whose unwavering commitment to the players helped shape the modern era of the NHLPA. He joined the NHLPA in 1990 as Deputy Executive Director and transitioned to Executive Director in 1992, stabilizing the Association during a tumultuous time. Bob quickly put his stamp on the organization by elevating the level of representation provided by the NHLPA’s staff, tirelessly working to educate the players, strengthening the membership and building trust in the office's work on behalf of the players."

Goodenow attended Harvard University from 1971-74 and made the All-ECAC Hockey Second Team in 1973-74 when he was captain of the team and had 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 29 games. He played two seasons with the Flint Generals in the IHL from 1974-76 and for Team USA at the 1974 and 1975 World Championships before graduating from the University of Detroit Law School in 1979.

Over his 13 years as executive director, Goodenow oversaw a significant expansion in the NHLPA's professional staff, co-founded NHLPA Goals & Dreams in 1999, and worked with the NHL to launch the World Cup of Hockey in 1996, bring NHL players to the Olympics for the first time at the 1998 Nagano Games and implement the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program for players and their families.

"Bob’s legacy is perhaps best captured by the trust and pride he built among the players," said the NHLPA in its statement. "Through unwavering advocacy, he created unity in a diverse, global membership, reinforcing that the players are not just participants in the game, but essential to its success.

"The modern NHLPA, and the work it has done to improve the quality of life for thousands of players past and present, is a direct result of the foundation that Bob Goodenow built. His impact on the game of hockey is lasting and profound."