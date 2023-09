Drew Brees knows how to take command of a pregame huddle.

The Super Bowl XLIV MVP read out the Anaheim Ducks starting lineups before their preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Friday.

“Big fans of you guys and [I] respect what you do,” Brees said in a video posted by the Ducks on social media. [We’ll] be rooting for you tonight and appreciate we can be here to support you.”