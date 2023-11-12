Cechmanek dies at 52, was goalie for Flyers, Kings

Roman Cechmanek, a standout goalie in his four seasons in the NHL from 2000-04, has died, the Philadelphia Flyers confirmed Sunday. He was 52.

“He was highly successful and made an instant impact to our club on the ice and in the locker room,” Flyers president Keith Jones said in a statement. “Beyond his numbers, which were outstanding, he was beloved by fans and teammates for his personality, distinct style and pride in stopping the puck.”

Cechmanek was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (No. 171) of the 2000 NHL Draft when he was 29.

In 2000-01, his first NHL season, he was runner-up for the Vezina Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s best goalie, and fourth in the voting for the Hart Trophy, which goes to the League’s most valuable player. He was 35-15-6 with a 2.01 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and 10 shutouts for Philadelphia.

He shared the Jennings Trophy with Flyers teammate Robert Esche and New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur in 2002-03, when the Flyers and Devils each allowed 166 goals, the fewest in the NHL. Cechmanek was 33-15-10 with a 1.83 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and six shutouts that season.

Over his four NHL seasons -- with the Flyers from 2000-03 and Los Angeles Kings in 2003-04 -- he was 110-64-28 with a 2.08 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and 25 shutouts in 212 games. He was eighth in wins, second in goals-against average, tied for ninth in save percentage and tied for fourth in shutouts among goalies who played at least 20 games in that time period.

Cechmanek was 9-14 with a 2.23 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and three shoutouts in 23 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, all with Philadelphia.

Born in Gottwaldov in what was then Czechoslovakia, Cechmanek backed up Dominik Hasek for the Czech Republic at the 1998 Nagano Olympics and 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, winning a gold medal in 1998. He represented the Czech Republic at the IIHF World Championship seven times. He played professionally in Europe from 1988-2000 and 2004-08.

“His passing at too young of an age is heartbreaking to us all,” Jones said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”