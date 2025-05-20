Flyers rank ahead of Phillies for son of baseball team's assistant general manager

George Velandia was born in Clearwater, Florida, the spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies. His father, Jorge, is a retired infielder who played Major League Baseball for eight seasons.

Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' home stadium, is central to the Velandia family through Jorge's role as assistant general manager. But 7-year-old George is focused on the South Philadelphia sports venue across the street.

"I want to play in the Flyers' stadium," George said recently.

Jorge and Ruth Velandia are thrilled with their son's choice of favorite sport.

Ruth moved to Calgary to study English for one year after graduating from high school in Venezuela. She learned about hockey by attending Calgary Flames games and traveled into the mountains as often as she could, skiing in Banff and skating on Lake Louise in Alberta.

"I love that lake," Ruth said. "It's so beautiful."

Jorge saw his first hockey game during spring training with the San Diego Padres in 1997, shortly after the Phoenix Coyotes arrived from Winnipeg. Velandia had grown up next to a baseball complex in Caracas, Venezuela, but he'd always been curious about the snow-capped peaks of the Andes Mountains and winter sports in general.

Jorge was mesmerized from the moment warmups began.

"As soon as the players came out and hit the ice, I was hooked," Velandia said. "I saw how fast they were. I was like, 'Holy mackerel, what is going on here? This is too fast. How are these guys putting the brakes on on the ice?' I never would have imagined that, even playing shortstop.

"Their ability, the size, the quickness … it got me to thinking, 'This is a cool sport. I can't believe I never played this sport.'"