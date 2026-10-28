Video Review: FLA @ WPG – 12:27 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal Winnipeg

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Adam Lowry’s shot at 7:33 completely crossed the Florida goal line. According to Rule 37.6, “Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal.”

Therefore, the clock is reset to show 7:33 (12:27 elapsed time).

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