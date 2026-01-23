Tarasov helps Panthers edge Jets in shootout

Sam Bennett scored in regulation for the Panthers (26-20-3), who were coming off a 4-1 loss at home to the San Jose Sharks on Monday but have won four of six. Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart scored in the shootout.

“Now, I don't know if the defense was that good, but offensively there wasn't a whole lot to be had either way,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “I'll speak for our team, we’d like to move the puck quite a bit better than we moved it tonight. But on the road -- and we've had three of our last five we were really happy with, two we were just really distraught with. So, a little bit of normalcy and a game where not a lot happened, we'll take. Daniil Tarasov, that's the mark. Can you make the one save, right? The save he made back door (on Mark Scheifele in the third period), just an incredible save, and then great in the shootout.”

Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets (20-23-7), who have lost three of four (1-1-2). Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves.

“Both teams played hard and played heavy,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “At the end of the day, we had the (scoring) chances at 11-10 and it was 6-6 after two periods. There wasn’t a whole lot of wide open. You had to battle for every piece of your ice, and we expected that against that team. I liked the way in the third period ... we poured back and put some heat on them and got (ourselves) into overtime."

Bennett gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 18:49 of the second period. After winning an offensive zone face-off, Bennett glided to the top edge of the left circle, where he took a pass from Matthew Tkachuk and scored with a one-timer over Hellebuyck's glove.

“It was a set play that worked,” Bennett said. “Both wingers came in and helped win the draw, and then [Tkachuk] came around and found me in the middle. It was a great pass by him.”