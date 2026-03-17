Panthers at Canucks projected lineups

PANTHERS (33-30-3) at CANUCKS (20-38-8)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Jesper Boqvist -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Seth Jones -- Dmitry Kulikov

Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Niko Mikkola, Eetu Luostarinen, Evan Rodrigues

Injured: Sam Reinhart (undisclosed), Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Drew O’Connor

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Evander Kane

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Curtis Douglas

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Jones will return after missing 26 games with a collarbone injury. ... Foote, the son of Canucks coach Adam Foote, will make his Panthers debut after being called up from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Bennett will return after missing a 6-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury. … DeBrusk will move from the fourth to the first line, swapping places with Kane, and Hoglander will play after two games as a healthy scratch in place of Douglas, a forward claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 6.