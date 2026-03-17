Panthers at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (33-30-3) at CANUCKS (20-38-8)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Jesper Boqvist -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Seth Jones -- Dmitry Kulikov

Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Niko Mikkola, Eetu Luostarinen, Evan Rodrigues

Injured: Sam Reinhart (undisclosed), Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Drew O’Connor

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Evander Kane

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Curtis Douglas

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Jones will return after missing 26 games with a collarbone injury. ... Foote, the son of Canucks coach Adam Foote, will make his Panthers debut after being called up from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Bennett will return after missing a 6-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury. … DeBrusk will move from the fourth to the first line, swapping places with Kane, and Hoglander will play after two games as a healthy scratch in place of Douglas, a forward claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 6.

Latest News

USA baseball wears Olympic hockey jerseys before final

NHL Status Report: Jones to return for Panthers against Canucks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

General managers debate allowing 19-year-olds from CHL playing in AHL

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

'NHL on TNT' to air Ducks-Sharks, Sabres-Rangers in April

NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Bedard face off when Wild visit Blackhawks

Hutson practices with Capitals, could make NHL debut on Wednesday

Draisaitl expected to be out rest of regular season for Oilers

Armstrong says he's 'aged out' as GM for Team Canada

Foligno Face-Off to raise funds for Hockey Fights Cancer

McMann trade paying off for Kraken, GM Botterill says

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Heritage Classic tickets go on sale March 24

NHL Player Safety head Parros explains decision to suspend Gudas 5 games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Wild must find their groove before Stanley Cup Playoffs

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy