Panthers at Canucks projected lineups

PANTHERS (33-30-3) at CANUCKS (20-38-8)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Jesper Boqvist -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich
Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Seth Jones -- Dmitry Kulikov
Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Niko Mikkola, Eetu Luostarinen, Evan Rodrigues
Injured: Sam Reinhart (undisclosed), Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Drew O’Connor
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Evander Kane
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: Curtis Douglas
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Jones will return after missing 26 games with a collarbone injury. ... Foote, the son of Canucks coach Adam Foote, will make his Panthers debut after being called up from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Bennett will return after missing a 6-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury. … DeBrusk will move from the fourth to the first line, swapping places with Kane, and Hoglander will play after two games as a healthy scratch in place of Douglas, a forward claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 6.