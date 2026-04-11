Panthers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

PANTHERS (37-38-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (32-33-14)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Eetu Luostarinen -- A.J. Greer

Cole Schwindt -- Tomas Nosek -- Noah Gregor

Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Gustav Forsling -- Ludvig Jansson

Tobias Bjornfot -- Mike Benning

Marek Alscher -- Donovan Sebrango

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Matthew Tkachuk, Cole Reinhardt, Mikulas Hovorka, Wilmer Skoog

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (hand), Dmitry Kulikov (broken finger), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Seth Jones (foot)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Easton Cowan -- Max Domi -- Matthew Knies

Steven Lorentz -- Luke Haymes -- Nicholas Robertson

Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- William Villeneuve

Joseph Woll

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Ryan Tverberg, Philippe Myers

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Dakota Joshua (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Status report

Skoog was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Saturday but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said there could be some game-time lineup decisions. ... Joshua, a forward, Carlo, a defenseman, and Stolarz, a goalie, each will miss Toronto's remaining three games because of injuries sustained during a 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Villeneuve will make his NHL debut.