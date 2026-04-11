Panthers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

PANTHERS (37-38-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (32-33-14)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist -- Eetu Luostarinen -- A.J. Greer
Cole Schwindt -- Tomas Nosek -- Noah Gregor
Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Gustav Forsling -- Ludvig Jansson
Tobias Bjornfot -- Mike Benning
Marek Alscher -- Donovan Sebrango
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Matthew Tkachuk, Cole Reinhardt, Mikulas Hovorka, Wilmer Skoog
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (hand), Dmitry Kulikov (broken finger), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Seth Jones (foot)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Easton Cowan -- Max Domi -- Matthew Knies
Steven Lorentz -- Luke Haymes -- Nicholas Robertson
Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- William Villeneuve
Joseph Woll
Artur Akhtyamov
Scratched: Ryan Tverberg, Philippe Myers
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Dakota Joshua (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)
Status report
Skoog was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Saturday but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said there could be some game-time lineup decisions. ... Joshua, a forward, Carlo, a defenseman, and Stolarz, a goalie, each will miss Toronto's remaining three games because of injuries sustained during a 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Villeneuve will make his NHL debut.