Panthers at Lightning projected lineups

PANTHERS (29-24-3) at LIGHTNING (36-14-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Brad Marchand

Sandis Vilmanis -- Cole Schwindt -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Luke Kunin, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Jake Guentzel -- Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas -- Jack Finley -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Declan Carlile

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Max Crozier

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Charle-Edouard D'Astous (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli (upper body), Nick Paul (undisclosed)

Status report

Marchand is questionable for the second leg of a back-to-back after playing and scoring the deciding shootout goal in a 5-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday; the forward has missed nine of the Panthers' past 14 games. ... Bjornfot will not play after the defenseman left in the second period Wednesday. ... Vilmanis is expected to be available after missing the final two periods Wednesday. ... Point, a center, was a full participant in the Lightning's optional morning skate but will not be in the lineup and is questionable for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. ... Defensemen D'Astous and Lilleberg also took part in the skate; each is expected to return after the Olympic break.