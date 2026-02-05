Panthers at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (29-24-3) at LIGHTNING (36-14-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Brad Marchand

Sandis Vilmanis -- Cole Schwindt -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Luke Kunin, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Jake Guentzel -- Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas -- Jack Finley -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Declan Carlile

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Max Crozier

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Charle-Edouard D'Astous (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli (upper body), Nick Paul (undisclosed)

Status report

Marchand is questionable for the second leg of a back-to-back after playing and scoring the deciding shootout goal in a 5-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday; the forward has missed nine of the Panthers' past 14 games. ... Bjornfot will not play after the defenseman left in the second period Wednesday. ... Vilmanis is expected to be available after missing the final two periods Wednesday. ... Point, a center, was a full participant in the Lightning's optional morning skate but will not be in the lineup and is questionable for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. ... Defensemen D'Astous and Lilleberg also took part in the skate; each is expected to return after the Olympic break.

Latest News

Sanheim ready to do ‘anything’ to help Team Canada win gold at Olympics

Rangers ready to 'move on' following Panarin trade to Kings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bjugstad traded to Devils by Blues for Bordeleau

NHL Status Report: Dubois back for Capitals tonight

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Huberdeau to have season-ending hip surgery for Flames

Pastrnak, Draisaitl, Niederreiter named as Olympic flag-bearers

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL On Tap: Lightning host Panthers prior to start of Olympic break

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey buy-low, sell-high trade targets

Werenski taking game 'to another level' for Blue Jackets ahead of Olympics

Panarin traded to Kings by Rangers, signs 2-year contract

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Cooley makes 36 saves, Flames hold off Oilers