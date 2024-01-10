Tkachuk gets hat trick, Panthers cruise past Blues for 8th straight win

Forward has 4 points in consecutive games, Reinhart scores again for Florida

Recap: Florida Panthers @ St. Louis Blues 1.9.24

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Matthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick and had an assist for the Florida Panthers in their eighth straight win, 5-1 against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

Sam Reinhart scored for the fourth straight game, and Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves for the Panthers (26-12-2), whose winning streak is their longest since 13 straight March 29-April 23, 2022.

Brayden Schenn scored, and Joel Hofer made 26 saves for the Blues (20-18-1), who had won consecutive games.

Schenn's first goal since Nov. 30 gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 3:24 of the first period when he put in a rebound from the bottom of the left circle off Jake Neighbours’ shot in front.

Kevin Stenlund tied it 1-1 at 15:56 when he finished off a backhand pass from Jonah Gadjovich in the slot.

Reinhart's 14th power-play goal of the season, a one-timer from the slot at 1:11 of the second period, gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead.

Tkachuk pushed it to 3-1 with a one-timer from the right circle at 2:18 of the third period off a give-and-go with Carter Verhaeghe.

Tkachuk's fifth goal in four games made it 4-1 at 5:57 when he tipped in Gustav Forsling's wrist shot from the left point.

Tkachuk completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:03 for the 5-1 final.

