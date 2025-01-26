Ekblad has 2 points in return, Panthers score 7 to cruise past Sharks

Tkachuk gets goal, 2 assists; San Jose drops 6th straight

FLA@SJS: Ekblad grabs the lead with a stellar shot

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Aaron Ekblad had a goal and an assist in his return from injury, and Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists for the Florida Panthers in a 7-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.

Ekblad missed the previous seven games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Jan. 8.

A.J. Greer also had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists for the Panthers (29-18-3), who have won four of six. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

Cody Ceci and Will Smith scored for the Sharks (14-32-6), who have lost six straight and nine of ten. Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals on 15 shots before being pulled early in the second period for Yaroslav Askarov, who stopped 13 of 16 shots in relief.

Nate Schmidt gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 5:47 of the first period after Marc-Edouard Vlasic turned the puck over on a pass to the middle. Schmidt's slap shot beat Georgiev blocker side.

Ceci tied it 1-1 at 6:50 with a deflection in the slot after Jake Walman skated in from the blue line and shot the puck through traffic.

Smith gave San Jose a 2-1 lead 32 seconds later at 7:22. Mario Ferraro's wrist shot missed wide but rebounded to the left of Bobrovsky for Smith to put into an open net.

The Panthers then scored six consecutive goals.

Sam Bennett tied it 2-2 at 14:27 after scoring on a net-front scramble.

Ekblad put Florida back in front 3-2 at 17:08 with a one-timer over Georgiev's glove. Tkachuk fed the puck to Ekblad at the right point after winning a battle along the boards.

Greer extended it to 4-2 at 3:01 of the second period with a breakaway goal. Tomas Nosek sent a pass through the middle to Greer, who went backhand and scored five-hole on Georgiev.

Tkachuk scored on the power play to make it 5-2 at 5:35 with a deflection over the glove of Askarov.

Jesper Boqvist pushed it to 6-2 at 13:07 with a tap-in to the left of Askarov.

Sam Reinhart made it 7-2 at 16:25 on a backhand in front for Florida’s sixth straight goal.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Ekblad returns for Panthers against Sharks

Rantanen, Hall eager to fit in, fuel Stanley Cup run with Hurricanes

McTavish scores twice, Ducks cool off Predators

Hughes scores twice, Canucks end Capitals' 6-game win streak

Jack Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Canadiens

Rantanen, Hall debut with Hurricanes in OT loss to Islanders

Kuzmenko gets 3 points, Flames hold off Wild for 3rd straight win

Pinto breaks tie in 3rd period, Senators top Maple Leafs

Marchenko scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Kings

DeSmith makes 33 saves, Stars shut out Blues

Talbot makes 28 saves, Red Wings shut out Lightning

Predators wear helmet decals in memory of shooting victim

Rantanen 'fantastic fit' for Hurricanes after trade from Avalanche 

Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers edge Sabres

Daccord stops 28 of 29, Kraken cruise past Penguins

Borgen signs 5-year, $20.5 million contract with Rangers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Necas, Drury debut with Avalanche in loss to Bruins