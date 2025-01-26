Ekblad has 2 points in return, Panthers score 7 to cruise past Sharks

Ekblad missed the previous seven games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Jan. 8.

A.J. Greer also had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists for the Panthers (29-18-3), who have won four of six. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

Cody Ceci and Will Smith scored for the Sharks (14-32-6), who have lost six straight and nine of ten. Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals on 15 shots before being pulled early in the second period for Yaroslav Askarov, who stopped 13 of 16 shots in relief.

Nate Schmidt gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 5:47 of the first period after Marc-Edouard Vlasic turned the puck over on a pass to the middle. Schmidt's slap shot beat Georgiev blocker side.

Ceci tied it 1-1 at 6:50 with a deflection in the slot after Jake Walman skated in from the blue line and shot the puck through traffic.

Smith gave San Jose a 2-1 lead 32 seconds later at 7:22. Mario Ferraro's wrist shot missed wide but rebounded to the left of Bobrovsky for Smith to put into an open net.

The Panthers then scored six consecutive goals.

Sam Bennett tied it 2-2 at 14:27 after scoring on a net-front scramble.

Ekblad put Florida back in front 3-2 at 17:08 with a one-timer over Georgiev's glove. Tkachuk fed the puck to Ekblad at the right point after winning a battle along the boards.

Greer extended it to 4-2 at 3:01 of the second period with a breakaway goal. Tomas Nosek sent a pass through the middle to Greer, who went backhand and scored five-hole on Georgiev.

Tkachuk scored on the power play to make it 5-2 at 5:35 with a deflection over the glove of Askarov.

Jesper Boqvist pushed it to 6-2 at 13:07 with a tap-in to the left of Askarov.

Sam Reinhart made it 7-2 at 16:25 on a backhand in front for Florida’s sixth straight goal.