Panthers at Flyers projected lineups

PANTHERS (3-0-0) at FLYERS (0-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Jett Luchanko -- Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (lower body)

Status report

Tarasov will make his season debut after Bobrovsky started the first three games. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Kulikov was scheduled to see a doctor Monday to determine how much time the defenseman could miss. Kulikov will not join the Panthers during their five-game road trip, which starts Monday and runs through Oct. 21. ... Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday, but the defenseman will not play. ... Andrae was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Sunday and will make his season debut; defenseman Dennis Gilbert was sent to the AHL. ... York participated in the morning skate; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman is considered day to day and could make his season debut against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.