Panthers at Flyers projected lineups

PANTHERS (3-0-0) at FLYERS (0-1-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin -- Jett Luchanko -- Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (lower body)
Status report
Tarasov will make his season debut after Bobrovsky started the first three games. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Kulikov was scheduled to see a doctor Monday to determine how much time the defenseman could miss. Kulikov will not join the Panthers during their five-game road trip, which starts Monday and runs through Oct. 21. ... Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday, but the defenseman will not play. ... Andrae was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Sunday and will make his season debut; defenseman Dennis Gilbert was sent to the AHL. ... York participated in the morning skate; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman is considered day to day and could make his season debut against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.