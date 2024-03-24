Panthers at Flyers

PANTHERS (45-20-5) at FLYERS (36-26-9)
6 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSP+, SNP, SNE
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Evan Rodrigues -- Kevin Stenlund -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Nick Cousins -- Steven Lorentz -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (undisclosed)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Olle Lycksell
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Felix Sandstrom
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Nicolas Deslauriers, Cam Atkinson, Marc Staal, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. ... Forsling is expected to play after missing a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday because of an illness. ... Lomberg could replace Okposo, a forward, on the fourth line after being scratched Saturday. ... Kulikov could return after serving a two-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 16. ... Stolarz is expected to start after Bobrovsky made 34 saves against the Rangers. ... Sandstrom likely will start after Ersson made 18 saves in a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.