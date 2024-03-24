Panthers at Flyers

PANTHERS (45-20-5) at FLYERS (36-26-9)

6 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSP+, SNP, SNE

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Evan Rodrigues -- Kevin Stenlund -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Nick Cousins -- Steven Lorentz -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (undisclosed)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Olle Lycksell

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Felix Sandstrom

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Nicolas Deslauriers, Cam Atkinson, Marc Staal, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. ... Forsling is expected to play after missing a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday because of an illness. ... Lomberg could replace Okposo, a forward, on the fourth line after being scratched Saturday. ... Kulikov could return after serving a two-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 16. ... Stolarz is expected to start after Bobrovsky made 34 saves against the Rangers. ... Sandstrom likely will start after Ersson made 18 saves in a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.