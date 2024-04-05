Panthers score fastest opening 2 goals in team history, blank Senators

OTTAWA -- The Florida Panthers scored the fastest two goals to start a game in their history en route to a 6-0 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.
"It was a great start for our team. We came out flying," Florida forward Sam Bennett said. "We came out ready to play. Our bench was loud, and we were having fun again."
Nick Cousins and Dmitry Kulikov scored in the opening 1:37, Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves for his fourth shutout of the season with the Panthers (48-24-5), who were 2-7-1 in their previous 10 games and remained four points behind the Boston Bruins for first in the Atlantic Division.
"I liked the way we played in the defensive zone, they've got a really active blue line," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "And we were blocking shots at 4-0, 5-0, 6-0. I like that an awful lot because the puck doesn't hurt any less at 5-0. And the penalty kill, clearly, really strong, great sticks but a lot of pressure on it tonight."
The Senators (33-38-4) have lost two straight after a five-game winning streak. Joonas Korpisalo allowed four goals on 17 shots and was replaced in the second period by Anton Forsberg, who made 12 saves.
"Obviously, they outplayed us," Ottawa coach Jacques Martin said. "I thought, early first, [on the] power play we had some good opportunities with the puck, and we didn't score. And then it just seems like we didn't stay with it, and we had some frustration that built up. Also, giving up the two goals early in the game, you know, puts us behind the eight ball."
The Panthers were 1-for-2 on the power play. The Senators were 0-for-6, including four opportunities in the first period.
"The penalty kill, all season long, delivered for us," Bobrovsky said. "The guys sacrifice their body to block shots and make smart plays, composed, you know? It's a great win, great goals, beautiful goals and great defense."
Cousins gave Florida a 1-0 lead just 62 seconds into the first when he took a centering pass from Tkachuk and beat Korpisalo under the arm with a wrist shot from the middle of the slot.
"This morning, we emphasized having a good start," Ottawa defenseman Jake Sanderson said. "We knew they were going to come out strong and we didn't match it and it snowballed the rest of the game."
Kulikov's slap shot from the point extended the lead to 2-0 at 1:37, besting the previous Panthers record of two goals in 1:42 of a 4-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 15, 2010.
"Tonight [stinks]," Sanderson said. "We've been playing some really good hockey here and it's embarrassing when you come home and put in an effort like that in front of our fans. It's embarrassing. You've got to show better."
Anton Lundell put Florida ahead 3-0 when he banked in the puck off Korpisalo's shoulder from behind the goal line at 2:35 of the second.
"I like the shot, you know?" Lundell said. "Sometimes you see it, you have a little opening and you have some time and confidence to make that play. But today, I just had a feeling, and I went after it."
Bennett made it 4-0 at 4:19, taking Tkachuk's drop pass and scoring with a wrist shot from the slot.
Sam Reinhart scored his 53rd goal of the season for a 5-0 Panthers lead at 17:56. Tkachuk redirected a pass from Aleksander Barkov for the 6-0 final at 3:54 of the third.
"Not much needs to be said, that was embarrassing," Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk said. "We've been down two before and we stuck with it. Tonight, different story."
The win gave Maurice his 865th as a coach to pass Lindy Ruff for sole possession of fourth in NHL history.
"What hits me is sometimes I think back, and I thought, 'If I could coach 500 games in this league, that would be something else,'" Maurice said. "Because I think the average number is about 250 or 350. I think you hit it and you go, 'If I could get 500 wins, that would be something.'
"And then you just start getting older. I have more fun coaching the game now than I ever have in my life. I like the game, where it's at, I really like these players in this organization, and I've been lucky. I've worked with great teams and great people and that's kind of how I got here today."
NOTES: The Panthers reached 100 points for the third time. … They outscored the Senators 11-0 in Ottawa this season. … Maurice said forward Steven Lorentz, who had six hits in 15:48 of ice time, played through "intermittent vomiting" because of an illness that made its way through the team. … Florida forward Vladimir Tarasenko had an assist in 12:10 of ice time in his return to Ottawa since the Senators traded him March 6. ... Eleven Panthers had at least one point.