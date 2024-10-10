Panthers at Senators

PANTHERS (1-0-0) at SENATORS (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich -- Jesper Boqvist -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body), Adam Boqvist (face)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor -- Adam Gaudette -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: None
Status report
Adam Boqvist, a defenseman who took a puck to the face in a 6-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, practiced in a full face shield Thursday and could return at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. ... Schmidt will make his Florida debut. ... Ullmark will start and make his Senators debut. ... Perron, Gregor, Cousins and Jensen also will each play his first game for Ottawa.