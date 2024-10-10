Panthers at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (1-0-0) at SENATORS (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich -- Jesper Boqvist -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body), Adam Boqvist (face)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Adam Gaudette -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: None

Status report

Adam Boqvist, a defenseman who took a puck to the face in a 6-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, practiced in a full face shield Thursday and could return at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. ... Schmidt will make his Florida debut. ... Ullmark will start and make his Senators debut. ... Perron, Gregor, Cousins and Jensen also will each play his first game for Ottawa.

