Panthers at Senators projected lineups

PANTHERS (22-18-3) at SENATORS (20-18-5)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, NHLN, SCRIPPS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Lars Eller -- Ridly Greig -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Stephen Halliday
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer
Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
Sandis Vilmanis -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Noah Gregor
Injured: Brad Marchand (undisclosed), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
Marchand will miss his second straight game; the forward left after the second period of a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Vilmanis will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Jones was placed on injured reserve after the defenseman left during the first period of a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2. … Gregor, a forward, was placed on waivers Friday. … Ottawa activated Eller (broken foot) from injured reserve and placed goalie Linus Ullmark on the non-roster list; Ullmark has been on a personal leave of absence since Dec. 28. ... Goalie James Reimer was signed to a professional tryout Friday by Belleville, the Senators’ AHL affiliate.