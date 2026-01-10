Panthers at Senators projected lineups

PANTHERS (22-18-3) at SENATORS (20-18-5)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, NHLN, SCRIPPS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Lars Eller -- Ridly Greig -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Stephen Halliday

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Sandis Vilmanis -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Noah Gregor

Injured: Brad Marchand (undisclosed), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Marchand will miss his second straight game; the forward left after the second period of a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Vilmanis will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Jones was placed on injured reserve after the defenseman left during the first period of a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2. … Gregor, a forward, was placed on waivers Friday. … Ottawa activated Eller (broken foot) from injured reserve and placed goalie Linus Ullmark on the non-roster list; Ullmark has been on a personal leave of absence since Dec. 28. ... Goalie James Reimer was signed to a professional tryout Friday by Belleville, the Senators’ AHL affiliate.