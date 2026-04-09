Panthers at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (37-37-4) at SENATORS (41-27-10) 

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Eetu Luostarinen -- A.J. Greer

Cole Schwindt -- Tomas Nosek -- Noah Gregor

Nolan Foote — Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Gustav Forsling -- Mike Benning

Donovan Sebrango -- Ludvig Jansson 

Tobias Bjornfot -- Marek Alcher

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Matthew Tkachuk, Cole Reinhardt, Mikulas Hovorka

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (hand), Dmitry Kulikov (broken finger), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Seth Jones (foot)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux 

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund 

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence 

Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)

Status report

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Kulikov, a defenseman, will not return this season. ... Jones, another defenseman, broke his foot in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Ascher and Jansson were recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League and each is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Chabot will play for the first time since he injured his right arm in the first period of a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on March 23. He had surgery March 26 and was initially expected to be out 4-8 weeks.

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