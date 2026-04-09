Panthers at Senators projected lineups

PANTHERS (37-37-4) at SENATORS (41-27-10)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist -- Eetu Luostarinen -- A.J. Greer
Cole Schwindt -- Tomas Nosek -- Noah Gregor
Nolan Foote — Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Gustav Forsling -- Mike Benning
Donovan Sebrango -- Ludvig Jansson
Tobias Bjornfot -- Marek Alcher
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Matthew Tkachuk, Cole Reinhardt, Mikulas Hovorka
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (hand), Dmitry Kulikov (broken finger), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Seth Jones (foot)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Cameron Crotty
Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)
Status report
Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Kulikov, a defenseman, will not return this season. ... Jones, another defenseman, broke his foot in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Ascher and Jansson were recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League and each is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Chabot will play for the first time since he injured his right arm in the first period of a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on March 23. He had surgery March 26 and was initially expected to be out 4-8 weeks.