Panthers at Senators

PANTHERS (47-24-5) at SENATORS (33-37-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Josh Mahura
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Jonah Gadjovich, Uvis Balinskis
Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Jiri Smejkal -- Ridly Greig -- Dominik Kubalik
Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven -- Erik Brannstrom
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Thomas Chabot (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)
Status report
Ekblad, a defenseman, likely will miss the rest of the regular season, but the Panthers are “quite confident that he’s 100 percent and ready to go by the first game” of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, coach Paul Maurice said. … Mahura will dress in Ekblad’s absence. ... Balinskis, a defenseman, was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to play down the stretch. ... Bobrovsky will make his ninth start in 12 games. ... Korpisalo will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... Chabot, a defenseman who will miss his fourth straight game, could return this weekend, Senators coach Jacques Martin said. … Chychrun left the morning skate after being involved in a collision behind the net, but Martin said he was hopeful he could play. ... Crookshank, a forward, is out indefinitely. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, will not dress and is not skating.