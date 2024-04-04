Panthers at Senators

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (47-24-5) at SENATORS (33-37-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Josh Mahura

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Jonah Gadjovich, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Jiri Smejkal -- Ridly Greig -- Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Erik Brannstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Thomas Chabot (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)

Status report

Ekblad, a defenseman, likely will miss the rest of the regular season, but the Panthers are “quite confident that he’s 100 percent and ready to go by the first game” of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, coach Paul Maurice said. … Mahura will dress in Ekblad’s absence. ... Balinskis, a defenseman, was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to play down the stretch. ... Bobrovsky will make his ninth start in 12 games. ... Korpisalo will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... Chabot, a defenseman who will miss his fourth straight game, could return this weekend, Senators coach Jacques Martin said. … Chychrun left the morning skate after being involved in a collision behind the net, but Martin said he was hopeful he could play. ... Crookshank, a forward, is out indefinitely. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, will not dress and is not skating.

