Panthers at Islanders projected lineups

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues

Uvas Bilinskis -- Mackie Samoskevich -- Patrick Giles

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Adam Boqvist

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Liam Foudy

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: None

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

Barkov will miss his eighth straight game; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the center is likely to return at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... Romanov, a defenseman, is day to day after taking a hit from Devils forward Kurtis MacDermid during a 4-3 overtime win on Friday. ... Cholowski will enter the lineup. ... There could be other game-time decisions for the Islanders.