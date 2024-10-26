Panthers at Islanders projected lineups

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (5-3-1) at ISLANDERS (3-2-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues

Uvas Bilinskis -- Mackie Samoskevich -- Patrick Giles

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Adam Boqvist

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Liam Foudy

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: None

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

Barkov will miss his eighth straight game; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the center is likely to return at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... Romanov, a defenseman, is day to day after taking a hit from Devils forward Kurtis MacDermid during a 4-3 overtime win on Friday. ... Cholowski will enter the lineup. ... There could be other game-time decisions for the Islanders.

Latest News

Canucks score 4 straight in 2nd, hold off Penguins for 4th consecutive win

Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Kraken for 3rd straight win

Karlsson has 2 points in season debut, Golden Knights defeat Sharks

Marchessault, Predators defeat Blue Jackets in OT for 3rd straight win

Stars hang on, hand Blackhawks 4th straight loss

Vasilevskiy makes 32 saves, Lightning shut out Capitals

Sweden projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL Buzz: Barkov expected to return for Panthers on Monday

Panthers score 6 straight, surge past Islanders

Marchand, Bruins recover to defeat Maple Leafs in OT

Dach propels Canadiens past Blues to end 4-game skid

Quick makes 32 saves to lift Rangers past Ducks

Jets edge Flames, extend season-opening winning streak to 8 

NHL Buzz: Karlsson to make season debut for Golden Knights

Edmundson scores twice, Kings hold off Utah Hockey Club

MacKinnon returns favor to Jokic, presents NBA MVP with trophy

Couturier has hat trick, 5 points, Flyers top Wild to end 6-game skid

Thompson gets 2 goals, assist for Sabres in win against Red Wings 