Panthers at Islanders projected lineups
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues
Uvas Bilinskis -- Mackie Samoskevich -- Patrick Giles
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Adam Boqvist
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: None
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Liam Foudy
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Noah Dobson
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: None
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
Status report
Barkov will miss his eighth straight game; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the center is likely to return at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... Romanov, a defenseman, is day to day after taking a hit from Devils forward Kurtis MacDermid during a 4-3 overtime win on Friday. ... Cholowski will enter the lineup. ... There could be other game-time decisions for the Islanders.