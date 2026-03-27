Panthers at Islanders projected lineups

PANTHERS (35-33-3) at ISLANDERS (41-27-5)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN360
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Mackie Samoskevich -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Jesper Boqvist
Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor
Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Dmitry Kulikov -- Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: None
Suspended: A.J. Greer
Injured: Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Calum Ritchie -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathew Barzal
Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Carson Soucy
Scott Mayfield -- Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Maxim Shabanov, Isaiah George
Injured: Tony DeAngelo (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
The Panthers did not practice Friday following a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Samoskevich could return after missing three games with a neck laceration. ... Rodrigues left in the first period Thursday and is expected to be out two weeks; Florida coach Paul Maurice said the team would know by Monday whether the forward will need surgery. ... Greer, a forward, will serve the final game of his three-game suspension for boarding Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary during a 4-1 loss March 20. ... The Panthers could call up a forward from Charlotte of the American Hockey League prior to game time.