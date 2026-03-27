Panthers at Islanders projected lineups

PANTHERS (35-33-3) at ISLANDERS (41-27-5)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN360

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Mackie Samoskevich -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Jesper Boqvist

Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor

Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: None

Suspended: A.J. Greer

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Calum Ritchie -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathew Barzal

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Carson Soucy

Scott Mayfield -- Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Maxim Shabanov, Isaiah George

Injured: Tony DeAngelo (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

The Panthers did not practice Friday following a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Samoskevich could return after missing three games with a neck laceration. ... Rodrigues left in the first period Thursday and is expected to be out two weeks; Florida coach Paul Maurice said the team would know by Monday whether the forward will need surgery. ... Greer, a forward, will serve the final game of his three-game suspension for boarding Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary during a 4-1 loss March 20. ... The Panthers could call up a forward from Charlotte of the American Hockey League prior to game time.