Panthers at Islanders projected lineups

PANTHERS (41-23-3) at ISLANDERS (29-28-8)
7:30 p.m. ET ; SCRIPPS, MSGSN
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Vitek Vanecek
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Tomas Nosek
Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Noah Dobson -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Adam Pelech (lower body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate after a 3-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Reilly will return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 1, when he sustained a concussion and then had a heart procedure Nov. 19.