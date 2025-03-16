Panthers at Islanders projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (41-23-3) at ISLANDERS (29-28-8)

7:30 p.m. ET ; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Vitek Vanecek

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Tomas Nosek

Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Noah Dobson -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Adam Pelech (lower body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate after a 3-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Reilly will return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 1, when he sustained a concussion and then had a heart procedure Nov. 19.

