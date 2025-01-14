Panthers at Devils projected lineups

PANTHERS (25-16-3) at DEVILS (26-15-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Status report
Knight will start after Bobrovsky made 25 saves in a 4-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday; that will be the only lineup change for the Panthers. … Ekblad will miss his third straight game, but Florida coach Paul Maurice said on Monday he was hopeful the defenseman would return against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … The Devils held an optional morning skate Tuesday; coach Sheldon Keefe said there are a few game-time decisions, but did not specify what they would be.