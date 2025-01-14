Panthers at Devils projected lineups

PANTHERS (25-16-3) at DEVILS (26-15-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

Knight will start after Bobrovsky made 25 saves in a 4-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday; that will be the only lineup change for the Panthers. … Ekblad will miss his third straight game, but Florida coach Paul Maurice said on Monday he was hopeful the defenseman would return against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … The Devils held an optional morning skate Tuesday; coach Sheldon Keefe said there are a few game-time decisions, but did not specify what they would be.