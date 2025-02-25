Panthers at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (34-21-3) at PREDATORS (20-29-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Justin Sourdif -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Eetu Luostarinen

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos – Fedor Svechkov – Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Bellows -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Luke Schenn

Brady Skjei – Nick Blankenburg

Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jake Livingstone

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)

Status report

Tkachuk, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Luostarinen, a forward, did not make the trip; he and his wife are expecting their first child. ... Jankowski, a forward, did not participate in the Predators morning skate Tuesday; Bellows took his place on Novak’s line.

Latest News

Buzz: Brady Tkachuk questionable for Senators against Jets on Wednesday

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

LA Strong charity game 'full-circle moment' for first responder

NHL Trade Buzz: Road trip likely to determine whether Flames buy or sell 

Copp out rest of season for Red Wings after pectoral surgery

Stadium Series at ‘Horseshoe’ evokes outdoor memories for Michigan alums on Red Wings, Blue Jackets

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 25

NHL Buzz: Panthers coach 'not worried' about Tkachuk injury

NHL reveals rendering, entertainment plans for Stadium Series

Byfield has career-high 4 assists, Kings rally past Golden Knights

Tkachuk chats 4 Nations, hockey family on 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

Jets rally late in 3rd, top Sharks in OT for 10th straight win

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Morrow talks new book, ‘Miracle On Ice’ in Q&A with NHL.com