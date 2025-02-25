Panthers at Predators projected lineups
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
Justin Sourdif -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Eetu Luostarinen
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Steven Stamkos – Fedor Svechkov – Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Bellows -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Luke Schenn
Brady Skjei – Nick Blankenburg
Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jake Livingstone
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)
Status report
Tkachuk, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Luostarinen, a forward, did not make the trip; he and his wife are expecting their first child. ... Jankowski, a forward, did not participate in the Predators morning skate Tuesday; Bellows took his place on Novak’s line.