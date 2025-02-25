Panthers at Predators projected lineups

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Justin Sourdif -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Eetu Luostarinen

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos – Fedor Svechkov – Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Bellows -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Luke Schenn

Brady Skjei – Nick Blankenburg

Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jake Livingstone

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)

Status report

Tkachuk, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Luostarinen, a forward, did not make the trip; he and his wife are expecting their first child. ... Jankowski, a forward, did not participate in the Predators morning skate Tuesday; Bellows took his place on Novak’s line.