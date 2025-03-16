Montembeault helps Canadiens defeat Panthers

Makes 21 saves, including glove grab on late 6-on-4, for Montreal

Panthers at Canadiens I Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens won 3-1 against the Florida Panthers at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal and Christian Dvorak scored his 100th NHL goal for Montreal (32-27-7), who are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games.

Sam Montembeault made 21 saves, including a glove grab on Carter Verhaeghe’s 6-on-4 power-play opportunity with 2:38 remaining in the third period, for his sixth win (6-0-1) in his past seven starts.

Mackie Samoskevich scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 12 saves for Florida (41-23-3), which has lost two of three following a six-game winning streak.

Laine’s power-play goal gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 5:15 of the first period. He took a pass from Lane Hutson and scored with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle moments after he misfired on a one-timer and then shot the puck wide.

Caufield made it 2-0 at 15:56 when he spun around and fired a wrist shot past Bobrovsky’s blocker after taking a pass from Juraj Slafkovsky.

Mackie Samoskevich cut it to 2-1 at 3:51 of the second period. He took a return pass from Verhaeghe along the boards behind the net and carried the puck out front to put a wrist shot past Montembeault glove side.

Dvorak put Montreal up 3-1 at 8:11 of the third period when he deflected David Savard’s shot from the right point for his milestone goal.

A potential power-play goal by Montreal forward Alex Newhook at 11:36 of the first was waved off after Florida coach Paul Maurice successfully challenged that Brendan Gallagher interfered with Bobrovsky on the play.

