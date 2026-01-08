Panthers at Canadiens projected lineups

PANTHERS (22-17-3) at CANADIENS (24-13-6)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer
Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
Noah Gregor -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Brad Marchand (undisclosed), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Owen Beck
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Jacob Fowler
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Josh Anderson (upper body)
Status report
Marchand is day to day and will not play; the forward did not take part in the Panthers' morning skate Thursday after leaving following the second period of a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Coach Paul Maurice did not rule out a possible return at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Dobes and Fowler practiced with goalie coach Eric Raymond. ... Laine, a forward, and Guhle, a defenseman, also took to the ice.