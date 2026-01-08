Panthers at Canadiens projected lineups

PANTHERS (22-17-3) at CANADIENS (24-13-6)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Noah Gregor -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Brad Marchand (undisclosed), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Owen Beck

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jacob Fowler

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Josh Anderson (upper body)

Status report

Marchand is day to day and will not play; the forward did not take part in the Panthers' morning skate Thursday after leaving following the second period of a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Coach Paul Maurice did not rule out a possible return at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Dobes and Fowler practiced with goalie coach Eric Raymond. ... Laine, a forward, and Guhle, a defenseman, also took to the ice.

