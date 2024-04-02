Panthers at Canadiens

PANTHERS (47-23-5) at CANADIENS (28-33-12)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Josh Mahura, Nick Cousins, Steven Lorentz

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 6-4 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. ... Stolarz could start after making six saves in the third period at Toronto in relief of Bobrovsky, who allowed five goals on 16 shots through the first two periods. … Montembeault will make his fifth start in seven games. … Guhle returns after serving a one-game suspension for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny during a 4-1 win Thursday.