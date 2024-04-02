Panthers at Canadiens

PANTHERS (47-23-5) at CANADIENS (28-33-12)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Josh Mahura, Nick Cousins, Steven Lorentz
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 6-4 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. ... Stolarz could start after making six saves in the third period at Toronto in relief of Bobrovsky, who allowed five goals on 16 shots through the first two periods. … Montembeault will make his fifth start in seven games. … Guhle returns after serving a one-game suspension for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny during a 4-1 win Thursday.