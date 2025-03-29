Marchand 'fun to watch' with Bennett in Panthers debut

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Brad Marchand had seen plenty of the rubber rats Florida Panthers fans traditionally toss onto the ice after victories over the years.

The Panthers, after all, beat Marchand’s Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

Friday night, those toy rodents hit the ice again — only this time, Marchand was happy to see them.

The newest member of the Panthers even scooped up a couple as souvenirs.

It was, after all, a night to remember for Marchand and the Panthers.

“It was one of the things my kids said right away, they asked about the rats,” Marchand said after making his debut with the Panthers after spending 16 seasons with the Bruins, the past two as their captain.

“I was like ‘I don’t know when it happens, but if it does, I will grab a couple.’ So, I did.”

What a debut it was.

Marchand, who came to the Panthers before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, fed former foe Sam Bennett from behind the net as the clock ran down in overtime.

Bennett took the sharp pass, and sent a backhanded shot past Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka with 41.1 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Panthers a 2-1 win.

It was Bennett’s second goal of the game, and Marchand’s first point with his new team.

“It seems like they have played together the whole season with the way they found each other,’’ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said. “It’s fun to watch how they play.”