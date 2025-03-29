Marchand 'fun to watch' with Bennett in Panthers debut

It seemed fitting that Marchand and Bennett would be the guys to hook up in this historic first game.
Just last May, Bennett and Marchand collided at center ice during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.
The Bruins claimed that Bennett punched Marchand, as the hit sent the Boston captain to the ice. He missed two games with an upper-body injury, returning to play in Game 6 — which was won by the Panthers.
Maurice joked that it was fitting the two came together for a big play around the net on Friday.
“I would have thought they would have hooked up around the net five or six times, then so would have the other group,’’ Maurice said. “These guys play at a very high level. Brad’s game IQ and hockey IQ and his hands, he makes big plays in little areas.”
Bennett and Marchand patched things up while playing for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, playing on the same line together.
“Sometimes that’s just the way it works out,’’ Bennett said. “You can be rivals and enemies one day, and as soon as you put on that jersey and play for the same cause, everything is washed away. You’re instantly great friends and teammates that are looking to win together.’’
When the Panthers traded for Marchand, the first thing he did, according to Bennett, was chirp his new teammates on their text chain.
Marchand has been practicing with the Panthers since Florida visited Boston on March 11, and is playing on a line centered by Bennett.
Whatever they have got going is obviously working.
“Playing at 4 Nations, I definitely enjoyed playing with him there,” Bennett said. “We found a little bit of chemistry there. The more we play, the more we will find.”
Marchand waited until Bennett got open before sending the pass.
Whether that’s just two really good NHL players hooking up, or they have already built up some chemistry, it certainly looked good Friday.
“Every time you are able to play, it definitely helps with chemistry and our communication,’’ Marchand said. “Such a big part of the game is reading and reacting. He is a very smart player and put himself in position to get a good, quality chance. Ultimately, he capitalized on it.’’
When Marchand first joined the Panthers, he joked about trading Boston black-and-gold for the red worn by the Panthers.
Florida’s fans thought he looked pretty good in his new colors, giving him a standing ovation when he was introduced in the starting lineup.
“It was odd when I stepped on the ice,” Marchand said. “It kind of hit me going out there, and being cheered by Panthers fans was a lot different. But it’s a great feeling. It’s not often you get to be part of a group like this.
“I have been on a lot of teams throughout the years, and you know when you have something special. You know when you walk into a special room and that’s what they have here, and that’s what you want to be a part of. … I feel fortunate and excited to be part of this group.”