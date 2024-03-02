Streaking Panthers shut out Red Wings for 10th win in 11 games

Montour has 3 points, Bobrovsky makes 21 saves; Kane point streak ends at 10 for Detroit

Recap: Florida Panthers @ Detroit Red Wings 3.2.24

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists to help the Florida Panthers to a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, and Anton Lundell had two assists for Florida (41-16-4), which has won four straight and 10 of 11. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves for his second shutout of the season in Detroit; he made 22 saves here in a 2-0 win on Nov. 2.

Alex Lyon made 32 saves for Detroit (33-22-6), which has lost two in a row after a six-game winning streak.

Montour made it 1-0 at 8:50 of the second period, knocking in a rebound for his fourth goal in seven games.

Sam Reinhart made it 2-0 at 13:06, scoring from the slot on a power play. It was his 42nd goal of the season, tying Carter Verhaeghe (2022-23) for the third-most in a season in Panthers history.

Rodrigues increased the lead to 3-0 at 4:39 of the third period, beating Lyon from the top of the right face-off circle.

Verhaeghe made it 4-0 with a power-play goal at 13:02.

Red Wings forward Patrick Kane has his 10-game point streak end (15 points, six goals, nine assists).

