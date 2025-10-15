Panthers at Red Wings projected lineups

PANTHERS (3-1-0) at RED WINGS (2-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Mason Appleton
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)
Status report
Raymond is day to day after the forward left in the second period of a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, following a hit along the boards from Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev; Raymond was on the ice for the Red Wings morning skate but did not take part in line rushes. ... Kulikov is expected to be out about five months after the defenseman had surgery to repair a labral tear, according to Panthers coach Paul Maurice. ... Samoskevich moved to the first line during the Florida morning skate, with Verhaeghe moving to the third line.