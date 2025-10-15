Panthers at Red Wings projected lineups

PANTHERS (3-1-0) at RED WINGS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Mason Appleton

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)

Status report

Raymond is day to day after the forward left in the second period of a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, following a hit along the boards from Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev; Raymond was on the ice for the Red Wings morning skate but did not take part in line rushes. ... Kulikov is expected to be out about five months after the defenseman had surgery to repair a labral tear, according to Panthers coach Paul Maurice. ... Samoskevich moved to the first line during the Florida morning skate, with Verhaeghe moving to the third line.