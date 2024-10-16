Reinhart has 3 points, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets

Knight makes 35 saves for Florida; Columbus loses home opener after honoring Gaudreaus

Panthers at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists, and the Florida Panthers spoiled an emotional home opener for the Columbus Blue Jackets by winning 4-3 at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Reinhart scored at 19:58 of the second period for a 3-2 lead after the Panthers twice overcame a deficit.

Eetu Luostarinen made it 4-2 at 15:12 of the third period, but James van Riemsdyk cut it to 4-3 at 17:21 with Elvis Merzlikins pulled for the extra attacker.

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Niko Mikkola had two assists for the Panthers (3-2-0). Spencer Knight made 35 saves, including 15 in the third.

Florida won for the second straight day; it defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 on the road Monday.

Cole Sillinger and Sean Monahan scored, and Merzlikins made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets (1-2-0).

The game was preceded by a ceremony celebrating the life of Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother, Matthew, 29. They died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunken driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

The teams wore jerseys during warmups with Johnny’s 13 and last name on the back. The number was also on the ice behind each goal.

A banner with “JOHNNY GAUDREAU 1993-2024” and the No. 13 in a circle was raised to the rafters. At the opening face-off, Monahan passed the puck to Panthers forward Sam Bennett, a Gaudreau and Monahan teammate with the Calgary Flames. The players stood still until 13 seconds elapsed, and the clock was stopped.

Sillinger gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead 41 seconds into the second period with a short-handed goal, scoring on a breakaway after a stretch pass from Kent Johnson.

Lundell tied it 1-1 at 10:25 off a feed by Reinhart for his third goal in two games before Monahan put the Blue Jackets in front 2-1 on a rebound of his own shot at 11:22.

It was Monahan’s second goal since signing with Columbus on July 1. He immediately pointed to the banner.

Dmitry Kulikov’s shot from the point tied it it 2-2 at 11:59.

Latest News

Gustavsson scores Wild’s 1st goalie goal against Blues 

Gustavsson scores goalie goal for Wild in win against Blues 

NHL Buzz: Nylander status uncertain for Maple Leafs vs. Kings

Gustavsson latest NHL goalie with a goal

Point, Hagel each has goal, assist in Lightning win against Canucks

Ovechkin gets 700th NHL assist, Capitals hand Golden Knights 1st loss

Kochetkov makes 23 saves in season debut, Hurricanes hold off Devils

Monahan points to Gaudreau’s banner after scoring goal in Blue Jackets home opener

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Blue Jackets honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau before home opener

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Matthew Tkachuk posts heartfelt message about Gaudreau before Blue Jackets home opener

Dostal surprises young fan with news of being selected as 21st Duck

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Guy Gaudreau joins Blue Jackets practice, 'a joy to have him out there'

Blue Jackets feel support of hockey world before honoring Gaudreaus at home opener 

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks