Reinhart has 3 points, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets

Reinhart scored at 19:58 of the second period for a 3-2 lead after the Panthers twice overcame a deficit.

Eetu Luostarinen made it 4-2 at 15:12 of the third period, but James van Riemsdyk cut it to 4-3 at 17:21 with Elvis Merzlikins pulled for the extra attacker.

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Niko Mikkola had two assists for the Panthers (3-2-0). Spencer Knight made 35 saves, including 15 in the third.

Florida won for the second straight day; it defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 on the road Monday.

Cole Sillinger and Sean Monahan scored, and Merzlikins made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets (1-2-0).

The game was preceded by a ceremony celebrating the life of Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother, Matthew, 29. They died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunken driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

The teams wore jerseys during warmups with Johnny’s 13 and last name on the back. The number was also on the ice behind each goal.

A banner with “JOHNNY GAUDREAU 1993-2024” and the No. 13 in a circle was raised to the rafters. At the opening face-off, Monahan passed the puck to Panthers forward Sam Bennett, a Gaudreau and Monahan teammate with the Calgary Flames. The players stood still until 13 seconds elapsed, and the clock was stopped.

Sillinger gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead 41 seconds into the second period with a short-handed goal, scoring on a breakaway after a stretch pass from Kent Johnson.

Lundell tied it 1-1 at 10:25 off a feed by Reinhart for his third goal in two games before Monahan put the Blue Jackets in front 2-1 on a rebound of his own shot at 11:22.

It was Monahan’s second goal since signing with Columbus on July 1. He immediately pointed to the banner.

Dmitry Kulikov’s shot from the point tied it it 2-2 at 11:59.