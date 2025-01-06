Panthers at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (24-14-2) at AVALANCHE (24-15-1)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov

Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis

Nate Schmidt -- Adam Boqvist

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Tye Felhaber -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Ekblad, a defenseman, was on the ice after the morning skate and could be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t play, he would likely be replaced by Bjornfot, who was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Mikkola, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but is likely to miss his fifth straight game. … Drouin didn’t participate in the morning skate due to maintenance but is expected to play. … The Avalanche recalled Felhaber from Colorado of the AHL on Sunday.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Hughes game-time decision, Pettersson unlikely for Canucks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Red Wings ‘getting more confident by the day’ under new coach McLellan

USA Hockey poses with Gaudreau jersey after World Junior Championship gold medal

Chiasson, Stanley Cup winner with Capitals, retires after 11 NHL seasons

Rossi leads 3 Stars of the Week

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

2025 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned

2025 World Junior Championship: 6 breakout players

Winter Classic at Wrigley Field real thrill for NHL Power Players

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues pursuit of Gretzky, Capitals visit Sabres

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 6

NHL to celebrate 'Hockey Day in Czechia' on Jan. 10-11

Leonard's leadership paves way for U.S. gold at World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Finland in OT for 2nd gold in row

Vatrano signs 3-year, $18 million contract with Ducks

Zizing ‘Em Up: Passion for hockey motivates McKenzie family