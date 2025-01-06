Panthers at Avalanche projected lineups

PANTHERS (24-14-2) at AVALANCHE (24-15-1)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov
Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis
Nate Schmidt -- Adam Boqvist
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Tye Felhaber -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Ekblad, a defenseman, was on the ice after the morning skate and could be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t play, he would likely be replaced by Bjornfot, who was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Mikkola, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but is likely to miss his fifth straight game. … Drouin didn’t participate in the morning skate due to maintenance but is expected to play. … The Avalanche recalled Felhaber from Colorado of the AHL on Sunday.