Panthers at Avalanche projected lineups

PANTHERS (24-14-2) at AVALANCHE (24-15-1)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov

Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis

Nate Schmidt -- Adam Boqvist

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Tye Felhaber -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Ekblad, a defenseman, was on the ice after the morning skate and could be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t play, he would likely be replaced by Bjornfot, who was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Mikkola, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but is likely to miss his fifth straight game. … Drouin didn’t participate in the morning skate due to maintenance but is expected to play. … The Avalanche recalled Felhaber from Colorado of the AHL on Sunday.