Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ COL – 19:38 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Florida

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Colorado

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Colorado’s Martin Necas preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 0:34 (19:26 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Stamkos gets 2nd career 4-goal game for Predators in win against Blues

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Yzerman can relate to Team Canada GM Armstrong when it comes to picking roster 

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Finland led by Selanne's skill, Lehtinen's smarts

Unmasked: Goalies getting winning edge from personalized skate blades

McKenna determined to elevate play with Canada at World Junior Championship

Hyman scores hat trick for Oilers in win against Red Wings

Stutzle scores 2 goals, Senators hold off Blue Jackets

Stone's 2nd goal lifts Golden Knights past Flyers in OT

Stankoven ties it late, Hurricanes edge Capitals in shootout

Lightning score 4 in first period, cruise past Devils

Lee has 4 points for Islanders in win against Ducks

Fowler makes 36 saves in NHL debut, Canadiens defeat Penguins

Wennberg scores in OT, Sharks rally past Maple Leafs

Boldy helps Wild end Stars' 11-game point streak

Pastrnak has 4 points, Bruins defeat Jets for 4th straight win

Blackhawks show off hockey-inspired renovation at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

McAvoy returns for Bruins against Jets