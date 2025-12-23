Panthers at Hurricanes projected lineups

PANTHERS (19-14-2) at HURRICANES (22-10-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer
Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka -- Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Bradly Nadeau
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)
Status report
Samoskevich, a forward, will miss his second straight games. … Carrier did not practice on Monday or participate in the morning skate. He will be a game-time decision. … Andersen will make his first start since allowing four goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 4.