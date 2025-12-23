Panthers at Hurricanes projected lineups

PANTHERS (19-14-2) at HURRICANES (22-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer

Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Bradly Nadeau

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)

Status report

Samoskevich, a forward, will miss his second straight games. … Carrier did not practice on Monday or participate in the morning skate. He will be a game-time decision. … Andersen will make his first start since allowing four goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 4.