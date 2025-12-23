Panthers at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (19-14-2) at HURRICANES (22-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer

Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Bradly Nadeau

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)

Status report

Samoskevich, a forward, will miss his second straight games. … Carrier did not practice on Monday or participate in the morning skate. He will be a game-time decision. … Andersen will make his first start since allowing four goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 4.

Latest News

Danault hoping for 'fresh start' in Canadiens debut

Winter Classic rink build underway in Miami for Rangers-Panthers outdoor game

McKenna's impact at World Juniors discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

NHL Status Report: Leonard, Wilson game-time decisions for Capitals

Episode 3 of 'Road To NHL Discover Winter Classic' premieres Tuesday

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats behind Crosby setting Penguins points record

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Matthews go head-to-head before holiday break

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Jones leading Panthers, making push for U.S. Olympic spot

Marchment scores 2, Blue Jackets defeat Kings

Grubauer makes 40 saves for Kraken in win against Ducks

NHL Status Report: Montour out 4 weeks for Kraken after hand surgery

Flyers end Canucks' winning streak in Tocchet's 1st game against former team

Coaches Room: Selecting Olympic rosters no easy task

2026 World Junior Championship Group B preview

2026 World Junior Championship Group A preview 