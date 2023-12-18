Panthers at Flames

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (18-10-2) at FLAMES (12-14-5)

9:30 p.m. SN1, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Anton Lundell (illness), Jonah Gadjovich (illness)

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Chris Tanev -- Noah Hanifin

Dennis Gilbert -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

Ekblad will return after missing one game because of a lower-body injury. ... Lundell and Gadjovich, each a forward, will not play because of illness. ... Stolarz will make his first start in four games. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Markstrom, who sustained a fractured finger in practice Dec. 4 and missed seven games, will return and start. ... Tanev will play after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

