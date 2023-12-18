Panthers at Flames

PANTHERS (18-10-2) at FLAMES (12-14-5)
9:30 p.m. SN1, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Anton Lundell (illness), Jonah Gadjovich (illness)
Flames projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Chris Tanev -- Noah Hanifin
Dennis Gilbert -- Nick DeSimone
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Status report
Ekblad will return after missing one game because of a lower-body injury. ... Lundell and Gadjovich, each a forward, will not play because of illness. ... Stolarz will make his first start in four games. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Markstrom, who sustained a fractured finger in practice Dec. 4 and missed seven games, will return and start. ... Tanev will play after missing three games with an upper-body injury.