Panthers at Bruins projected lineups

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Tomas Nosek

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Brad Marchand (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Patrick Brown

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Status report

The Bruins reassigned forward Matthew Poitras, a forward, to Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Ekblad, a defenseman, will begin serving a 20-game suspension issued Monday for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. … Marchand skated with the Panthers for the first time; the forward, who was acquired in a trade with the Bruins on Friday, is week to week. ... Balinskis will enter the lineup after being scratched the past three games.