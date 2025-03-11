Panthers at Bruins projected lineups
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Tomas Nosek
Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Brad Marchand (upper body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Patrick Brown
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Status report
The Bruins reassigned forward Matthew Poitras, a forward, to Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Ekblad, a defenseman, will begin serving a 20-game suspension issued Monday for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. … Marchand skated with the Panthers for the first time; the forward, who was acquired in a trade with the Bruins on Friday, is week to week. ... Balinskis will enter the lineup after being scratched the past three games.