Panthers at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (40-21-3) at BRUINS (29-28-8)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SN, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Tomas Nosek

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Brad Marchand (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Patrick Brown

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Status report

The Bruins reassigned forward Matthew Poitras, a forward, to Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Ekblad, a defenseman, will begin serving a 20-game suspension issued Monday for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. … Marchand skated with the Panthers for the first time; the forward, who was acquired in a trade with the Bruins on Friday, is week to week. ... Balinskis will enter the lineup after being scratched the past three games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky Trade Deadline movers to watch

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 9 goals from breaking Gretzky's record, Capitals visit Ducks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Maple Leafs recover for shootout win against Utah

MacKinnon reaches 1,000 points, Avalanche blank Blackhawks for 6th win in row

MacKinnon gets 1,000th NHL point for Avalanche

Marchand excited to join Panthers 'incredible group' after trade from Bruins

Save of the Season? Wedgewood makes absurd pad save from his back

Trophy Tracker: Carbery of Capitals top choice for Adams as coach of year

Coaches must learn quickly how to help new players adjust after Trade Deadline

Barnes talks playing career, coaching at junior level in Q&A with NHL.com

Thompson scores twice, Sabres edge Oilers to end 6-game skid

Ullmark makes season-high 48 saves, Senators edge Red Wings

NHL Buzz: Levshunov to make Blackhawks debut against Avalanche

Thriving Capitals feeding off ‘pretty special’ buzz of Ovechkin record chase

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings